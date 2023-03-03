WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday, a day after he was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son.
Murdaugh maintained his innocence when addressing the judge before sentencing.
“I would never hurt my wife Maggie and I would never hurt my son Paul Paul,” he said.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters said none of the victims of the crime — members of Murdaugh’s family and the parents and relatives of his wife — wished to speak on behalf of the prosecution before sentencing.
“The depravity, the callousness, the selfishness of these crimes are stunning. The lack of remorse and the effortless way in which he is, including here, sitting right over there in this witness stand — your honor, a man like that, a man like this man, should never be allowed to be among free, law abiding citizens,” Waters said.
Alex Murdaugh is led to the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies for sentencing Friday, March 3, 2023 in Walterboro, S.C., after being convicted of two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son.
AP Photo/Chris Carlson
Prosecutors asked for a life sentence to hold Murdaugh responsible for what they say are decades of lying, stealing and using his family's considerable clout in their tiny county to his advantage. Any sentence would have no chance of parole.
As Murdaugh stood before the judge to learn his fate, he was in the same courtroom on the circuit where his father, grandfather and great-grandfather tried cases as the elected prosecutor for more than 80 years. His grandfather’s portrait hung in the back of the room until the judge ordered it taken down for the trial.
Instead of the dress shirt and sport coat he wore through the six-week trial, the attorney who made millions suing big companies on behalf of people injured in wrecks arrived at court in a jail jumpsuit the day after he was convicted of two counts of murder.
Alex Murdaugh, right, speaks to his attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
SLED agent David Owen opens evidence containing shoes belonging to Alex Murdaugh during Murdaugh's murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Grace Beahm Alford
Alex Murdaugh looks to defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
Alex Murdaugh cries while listening to his son Buster Murdaugh testify during Alex Murdaugh's trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)
Jeff Blake
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, is sworn in to testify during his father's trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Grace Beahm Alford
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian holds Buster Murdaugh's .300 Blackout rifle, similar to the one used to kill Buster Murdaugh's mother, during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)
Jeff Blake
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, waits to resume testifying during a break in his father's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Grace Beahm Alford
Alex Murdaugh listens as his defense attorneys Phillip Barber, left, and Dick Harpootlian confer during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)
Jeff Blake
Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Grace Beahm Alford
Mike Sutton, forensic engineer with North Carolina-based Accident Research Specialists, left, answers questions about bullet trajectory from defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Grace Beahm Alford
Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Grace Beahm Alford
Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Grace Beahm Alford
Defense attorney Margaret Fox speaks with her colleagues during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
Randy Murdaugh hugs Barbara Mixson, caretaker of Libby Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh's mother, after she testified during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Grace Beahm Alford
Buster Murdaugh, son of Alex Murdaugh, listens during his father's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
Alex Murdaugh cries while recounting what he loved about his wife Maggie Murdaugh during murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, left, asks Alex Murdaugh if he recognizes two solicitors badges during Murdaugh's murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
Defendant Alex Murdaugh is cross examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters while testifying during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
Dr. Ellen Riemer, pathologist at the Medical University of South Carolina, gestures to show how a shotgun blast may have caused Paul Murdaugh's brain to explode out of his skull as she testifies during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
Alex Murdaugh wipes his eyes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Andrew J. Whitaker
Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
Prosecutors converse before the defense's closing statements in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Andrew J. Whitaker
Alex Murdaugh stands in the courtroom at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. Murdaugh was found guilty Thursday on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths in June 2021 of his wife and son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
Alex Murdaugh, center, is handcuffed in the courtroom after a guilty verdict of his double murder trial was read aloud at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. Murdaugh was found guilty on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths in June 2021 of his wife and son. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Andrew J. Whitaker
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh's verdict is read at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths in June 2021 of his wife Maggie and son Paul. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
Alex Murdaugh is led outside the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies after being convicted of two counts of murder Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C., in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Alex Murdaugh is led to the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies for sentencing Friday, March 3, 2023 in Walterboro, S.C., after being convicted of two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. ( Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Joshua Boucher
Alex Murdaugh is led to the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies for sentencing Friday, March 3, 2023 in Walterboro, S.C., after being convicted of two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
