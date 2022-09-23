Alex Jones testifies in defamation trial; Russian-held areas hold 'sham' vote; Yankees clinch playoffs

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand Thursday at his trial in Connecticut to try to limit the damages he must pay for calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax. Jones acknowledged he had promoted lie that the 2012 shooting was a hoax, but angrily refused to keep apologizing for that. The trial in Waterbury is to decide damages for an FBI agent who responded to the school and the families of eight children and adults who died who sued Jones for defamation. Victims' relatives have given emotional testimony during the trial's first six days about being traumatized by people who say the shooting was fake.