 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Alec Baldwin seen in tears after deadly prop gun shooting; China vs. Biden over Taiwan; Netflix walkout

  • 0

An atmospheric river is generating a wild weekend full of heavy rain and snow for much of the West. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

Today is Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Prop Firearm Movie Set

A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at the movie set outside Santa Fe, N.M., the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Sheriff: Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set, killing woman

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed the cinematographer, authorities said. The director of the Western being filmed was also wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened.

Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer on the movie “Rust,” and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on the rustic film set in the desert on the southern outskirts of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials said.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks, though a charge without a metal projectile is unlikely to kill at a moderate distance. Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said detectives were investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported the 63-year-old Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff’s office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.

People are also reading…

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Biden

President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Baltimore, with moderator Anderson Cooper. 

China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.

China has recently upped its threat to bring Taiwan under its control by force if necessary by flying warplanes near the island and rehearsing beach landings.

***

Netflix Chappelle Protest

People protest outside the Netflix building on Vine Street in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Critics and supporters of Dave Chappelle's Netflix special and its anti-transgender comments gathered outside the company's offices Wednesday. 

Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle's special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter,” getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up.

A pre-noon rally at a Netflix office-studio complex drew about 100 people, most on the side of an estimated 30 workers at the streaming giant that joined in afterward. Some were willing to identify themselves as Netflix employees, but all declined to provide their names.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Oct. 22

Sheriff: Baldwin fired shot on movie set that killed woman
National
AP

Sheriff: Baldwin fired shot on movie set that killed woman

  • By MORGAN LEE and WALTER BERRY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after confirming that a prop firearm discharged by actor Alec Baldwin, while producing and starring in a Western movie, killed the cinematographer and wounded the director.

House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
National Politics
AP

House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan
National Politics
AP

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

  • By LISA MASCARO, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ALAN FRAM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie
National
AP

FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie

  • By CURT ANDERSON Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip.

Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'
Entertainment
AP

Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'

  • By ALEX VEIGA and LYNN ELBER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle's special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter,” getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Biden

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand together at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as they arrive to attend an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of memorial in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 22

Today in history: Oct. 22

In 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction i…

Today in sports history: Oct. 22

Today in sports history: Oct. 22

In 2011, Keith Nichol catches a 44-yard pass from Kirk Cousins on the game’s final play for a tiebreaking touchdown, giving the 15th-ranked Sp…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News