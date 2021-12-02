 Skip to main content
spotlight AP

Alec Baldwin on 'Rust' shooting: 'I didn't pull the trigger'

  • Updated
  • 0

In an interview with ABC News, actor Alec Baldwin says he didn't pull the trigger on the prop gun he was holding when it fired and killed a cinematographer on the film set of Rust in October.

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview airing Thursday that he did not pull the trigger on a prop gun he was holding on a New Mexico film set when it went off, killing a cinematographer.

"I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never."

People Alec Baldwin

This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer Alec Baldwin, left, during an interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. The hour-long interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Baldwin's film “Rust” will air Thursday, Dec. 2, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

It is Baldwin's first sit-down interview since the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the western film "Rust." Authorities have said Baldwin was told the gun was safe to handle but continue to investigate how a live round ended up in the weapon.

ABC released a clip Wednesday that shows Baldwin breaking down in tears while describing Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on the set. Director Joel Souza was also wounded.

He said in response to a question about how a live round ended up on the set: "I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

The interview will air as part of an hourlong special on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday and stream on Hulu later that evening.

People are also reading…

Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin is shown May 21, 2019, in New York.

Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the "Rust" set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed, amid independent civil lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting.

ABC said a two-hour "20/20" special next week will examine the investigation into the shooting in more depth.

