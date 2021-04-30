Alaska woman says feds searched home for Pelosi's laptop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal agents served a search warrant at a boutique resort in Homer, Alaska, saying they were looking for a laptop stolen from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, one of the Homer Inn and Spa owners said.

Agents on Wednesday confiscated laptop computers and a cellphone, owner Marilyn Hueper said. A cellphone belonging to her husband, Paul Hueper, was also forensically audited by agents but not confiscated, she said.

Marilyn Hueper said agents also claimed there was photographic evidence that she was inside the Capitol during the riot; something she denies. No arrests were made Wednesday.

The couple attended then-President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington on the day of the insurrection but denied entering the Capitol.

When agents arrived at their living quarters at the resort on Wednesday, she said agents told her she probably knew why they were there.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, no, not really,’” she told Kenai radio station KSRM. The Huepers did not immediately return a message The Associated Press left on the resort’s phone Friday.