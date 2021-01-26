Alaska to investigate issuance of offensive license plate

The division “has strict guidelines and protocols for issuing personalized license plates, which prohibit references to violence, drugs, law enforcement, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and other government entities,” she said, adding that the DMV has a process by which it can recall plates if they are later deemed inappropriate or inoffensive. That process was used in this case, she said.

Hanke told The Associated Press by email Tuesday that the “3REICH” plate was recalled in early January, and a notice was sent to the owner with a new standard plate. A list of rejected plates Hanke provided also included one that read “FUHRER.” She said she believed that one was recalled in December.

“Once a plate is replaced it is illegal for use. An owner of a vehicle displaying an invalid plate can be ticketed just like an expired tag on a plate,” Hanke wrote.

The Nazi regime in Germany often was referred to as the Third Reich, with its leader, Adolf Hitler, known as the Fuehrer.

Jamie Allard, who Dunleavy appointed to the state Human Rights Commission, said “fuhrer” in German means leader and “reich,” realm, in social media comments in response to a blogger's article about the plates.