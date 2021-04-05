Alaska snowstorm strands 5 on North America’s tallest peak

But their aircraft will remain on Denali for now because the storm dumped up to 3 feet (1 meter) of snow on the glacier, she said. And when they do return for the planes, there will be some hard work to do to get them off the mountain.

“It’ll probably be a larger effort than just getting back in the aircraft and flying out,” she said. They will “maybe go in with some more people and snowshoes and make for a runway out there in the glacier.”

And how does someone make a runway in 3 feet (1 meter) of new snow?

People would likely have to stomp out a runway with their snowshoes, she said.

None of the five people was injured, and the airplanes were not damaged when they left them Saturday.

This story has been corrected to show in last paragraph that the group of people left the planes on Saturday, not Friday.

