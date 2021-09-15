Alaska records most daily COVID cases amid healthcare strain

Staff at the hospital, one of three in the state’s largest city, are stretched thin, leaving people to wait for hours in their cars to see a doctor in case of an emergency.

Jared Kosin, president and CEO of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association, said the Providence announcement conveys how bad the situation is.

“We certainly from the hospital world have been talking about this and the grave circumstances and direction we’re headed. To now be here is really hard to make sense of when it is all preventable,” he said. “All it takes is a vaccine.”

It’s also troublesome that rationing of care is happening now. Providence officials in their announcement said they expected COVID-19 hospitalizations to escalate over the next two to four weeks.

“If this doesn’t put everyone on high alert, I don’t know what else it’s going to take,” Kosin said.

The ramifications are statewide; rural hospitals usually send their most critical patients to Anchorage for care. But with the system strained, they have to look elsewhere.

Zink said in one case, it took hospital staff about nine hours to find another facility that would take their patient.