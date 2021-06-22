Alaska man pleads guilty in death, abuse of 10-year-old girl

Ashley had her cellphone with her when she was last seen playing with friends at a park. Authorities say the phone was found later that day in Wilson’s jacket by one of his relatives after her parents repeatedly called it.

Wilson told authorities that he found the phone on the ground near the park. A message left with his lawyer, Ariel Toft with the Office of Public Advocacy, was not immediately returned.

The afternoon the girl went missing, authorities say Wilson disappeared with a four-wheeler for about two hours. The FBI, which sent 17 agents to help investigate, said the girl’s body was found on tundra outside Kotzebue, in an area concealed by brush.

After the girl disappeared, Kotzebue residents helped search for her and vigils were held across Alaska.

Scotty Barr said Wilson changing his plea was “another good little relief off our shoulders, off our minds."

Wilson will be sentenced Sept. 21. If the court accepts the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to 198 years in prison with 99 of them suspended.

“It plays with your emotions, mentally, physically and emotionally and spiritually,” Barr said, noting that Ashley’s six siblings might be having the hardest time with her death. “We’re almost at the end, and we’re looking forward to it, to become a family again, to learn to live without one of your children that will never, ever come back.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0