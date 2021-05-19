 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alaska man on land survey in woods mauled, injured by bear
0 comments
AP

Alaska man on land survey in woods mauled, injured by bear

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man conducting a land survey in a wooded area was mauled by a bear but survived the attack and is being treated for his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

Authorities believe a brown bear mauled the 61-year-old man near the small community of Gulkana but could not find the bear after the attack, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.

The man was located by officials and taken by troopers and other rescue workers to a road, where he was eventually flown to an Anchorage hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not describe the man's injuries or condition and did not identify him but said he is from the tiny Alaska community of Chitna.

Gulkana is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Video, DNA key at Iowa slaying trial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News