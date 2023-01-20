Alaska man can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep

This man in Fairbanks, Alaska, shows how he can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
According to a Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
Brian Walshe killed and dismembered his wife Ana Walshe, a prosecutor said earlier today. Plus, the mother and son mauled by a polar bear have been identified, and more of today's trending news.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
The Treasury Department says it has started taking "extraordinary measures" as the government has brushed up against its legal borrowing capacity of $38.381 trillion.
One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion.
Biden says they "found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place.”
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine. Find out more about today's trending topics here.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.