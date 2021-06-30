Alaska lawmaker shares post comparing media to Nazis

“I do believe that those in the media should be held accountable for what they post. There are those on both sides of the issue so one side is not telling the truth. I have my opinion and you have yours. I am not trying to force anyone to believe as I do and I expect the same courtesy, that is all," he told the Daily News by text message. He referred to his statement when asked to explain what he believes.

He said he is "not an advocate for violence.”

Other posts on his Facebook feed recently have included updates on state budget discussions, conservative memes and posts about businesses on the Kenai Peninsula. He has described on social media not watching football “since the first anti American knelt" and posted a question asking: “So, anyone else not liking the ‘you must get your vaccine to save humanity’ commercials?”

Gillham told Alaska Public Media earlier this year he would not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I don’t get the flu shot. If I get sick I’ll take an aspirin,” he said. “I had the COVID. I lost my sense of smell and taste. That’s it. Never got sick.”

COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for emergency use during the pandemic, and health officials have been closely watching for any serious side effects.

