Alaska governor's travel signals move to return to normalcy

“But I know that decisions have to be made and people need to know what my future’s going to hold. So, I’ll let people know soon,” he said.

Leaders in Ketchikan and Metlakatla, communities only accessible by air or water, brought up concerns with the state-run ferry system that many residents rely on, including ticket costs on boats that spike as the number of booked passengers rises.

During Dunleavy's first year in office in 2019, he proposed deep cuts to the ferry system as part of a broader plan to cut state spending that put him at odds with legislative leaders and drew public outrage. The impact of cuts that were made to the system were compounded by other issues, including maintenance needs within the fleet, resulting in limited service to some communities.

Dunleavy and legislative leaders said they are working on plans to bring more reliability in scheduling to the system.

Leaders of the Alaska House's bipartisan majority have said there is better communication with Dunleavy's office this year and he agreed there is a different dynamic.

“We’ve been hit with a pandemic and an economic meltdown, the likes we’ve never seen. It’s ... all hands on deck for Alaska,” he said.