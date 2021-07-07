Alaska governor recall lacks signatures nearly 2 years in

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A group seeking Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's ouster has yet to gather enough signatures to force a recall election, nearly two years after getting started and with just over a year before the 2022 primary.

Recall Dunleavy Chair Meda DeWitt said the organization was slowed by the pandemic last year and continues gathering signatures. She said its leaders are expected to meet soon, though she declined to say when, and would release an update.

“People aren’t used to things moving at an organic pace, and that just goes to the fact that we’re people powered,” she said. “We don’t have large coffers of money, as other people have suggested. We are volunteer powered.”

It is unclear how much money either side has raised; little public reporting is required during the signature-gathering phase.

The last update on the recall group's website is dated April 26 and showed 57,897 signatures collected. DeWitt said the group is going through an auditing process to “make sure we know what we have, very specifically."

A total of 71,252 signatures is needed to qualify for a recall election.

The recall group has said its effort is bipartisan.