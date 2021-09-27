Alabama statues honor slaves subject to experimental surgery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A new monument in Montgomery pays tribute to three enslaved Black women who were subjected to experimental surgery by a 19th century physician celebrated for advancing women's health.

The statues of Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey — three of numerous Black women Dr. J. Marion Sims operated on while in Montgomery — were unveiled Friday, al.com reported.

Entitled “Mothers of Gynecology,” the three statues stand almost 15 feet (4.6 meters) high and were welded from common metal items donated for the project, including tools, bicycle parts, and surgical and gynecological instruments, according to the news site.

“The endeavor is to change the narrative as it relates to the history and how it’s portrayed regarding Sims and the women that were used as experiments,” said Michelle Browder, the artist who created the monument. “They’re not mentioned in any of the iconography or the information, the markers.”