Alabama police officer fatally shot; woman wounded
AP

Alabama police officer fatally shot; woman wounded

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer was shot to death early Tuesday and a woman was wounded in what a prosecutor described as an ambush.

Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer was on duty and went home to get a bite to eat when he was fatally shot at the apartment complex where he lived, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said. A woman believed to be his wife or girlfriend was wounded, he said.

The officer was approached by someone outside and “ambushed," according to Jackson, who didn't provide additional details.

Moorer was “an upstanding officer who took his job seriously,” Jackson said. He was credited with making the city's first heroin arrest in a decade in 2019, shortly after he joined the police force as a patrol officer.

Authorities did not release the name of the woman who was shot.

No arrests were made immediately, but state and Selma police were investigating, along with members of a drug task force.

The city of roughly 17,000 is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of the capital of Montgomery.

