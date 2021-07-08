Alabama officer still getting paid after murder conviction

“I would never send out any email asking for donations from my office,” McMurray said.

Huntsville's police department and city council have supported Darby ever since the fatal shooting. An internal police review board cleared the officer of wrongdoing. And the city council voted to pay for Darby's criminal defense with public money.

Following Darby's conviction, McMurray and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released statements disputing the jury's verdict.

In 2018, officers were dispatched to Parker's home after he called 911 saying he was suicidal and had a gun. Two officers found Parker, who was white, sitting on a couch and holding a gun to his own head when they arrived, according to evidence presented at Darby's trial.

One officer told jurors she was talking to Parker, 49, when Darby entered the house, ordered Parker to drop his weapon and shot him with a shotgun within seconds.

Prosecutors argued that Darby had no justifiable reason to open fire. Darby testified that he shot Parker in defense of himself and other officers because he feared Parker might shoot them. The gun Parker had was later revealed to be a flare gun.

Darby faces a prison sentence of 20 years to life, prosecutors have said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0