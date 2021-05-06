Alabama Legislature drops resistance, OKs medical marijuana

But Republican Rep. Mike Ball, who shepherded the bill through the House, said “hearts and minds” were slowly changed on the issue.

Ball, a former state trooper and state investigator, said he also switched his stance on medical marijuana, becoming emotional at times.

“Every year that we delay getting help to people who need it, there are more people and more people who are suffering because of it. We’ve still got another year or so before this gets set up and cranked up, but at least we have hope now,” Ball said.

More than a dozen conditions, including cancer, a terminal illness, depression, epilepsy, panic disorder and chronic pain would allow a person to qualify. The bill would allow the marijuana in forms such as pills, skin patches and creams but not in smoking or vaping products.

Representatives voted to name the bill after the son of a state Democratic representative, Laura Hall. She had first introduced a medical marijuana bill over a decade ago after her son Wesley ‘Ato' Hall had died of AIDS.