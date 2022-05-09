 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself

A former Alabama jail official has died after shooting herself when she and the murder suspect she was accused of helping to escape were captured Monday in Indiana after more than a week on the run, according to officials.

The capture ended the manhunt through three states but did not resolve the mystery of why Vicky White, 56, a respected jail official, would help Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.

The two fugitives were caught in Evansville, Indiana, when U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it, authorities said. Casey White surrendered and Vicky White was taken to a hospital after shooting herself, authorities said. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries.

For more info about the case and the manhunt:

Sheriff: Ex-Jail Official, Inmate She Helped Escape Caught In Indiana

