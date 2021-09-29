Alabama House approves prison plan using virus funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday headed toward swift approval of a prison construction package that would tap $400 million of the state’s pandemic relief funds to help pay for building three new lockups.

The House of Representatives voted 74-26 for the $1.3 billion construction plan and 75-25 to use $400 million from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan dollars to help pay for the construction. The votes came after Republicans, who hold a lopsided majority in the Alabama Legislature, voted to cut off debate. The bills now move to the Alabama Senate.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and GOP legislative leaders touted the construction plan as a partial solution to the state's longstanding problems in corrections that led the U.S. Department of Justice to sue the state last year. The proposal brought sharp criticism from state Democrats, who argued it will not remedy the prison problems and said the state has needs in health care and education that could be helped by the $400 million.

“I'm thinking about families, and how this money was supposed to be an additional injection of resources into the community. All of these folks that have been hurting, and we're using this $400 million to build prisons,” said Democratic Rep. Merika Coleman of Pleasant Grove.