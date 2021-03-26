Alabama, Georgia, pick up the pieces after deadly tornadoes

“I could see the house splitting apart. ... could see the sky, and then debris hit me in the head,” said Mary Rose, 69.

Neighbors lowered ladders into the basement so that the DeArmans could climb out. They both escaped serious injuries.

All of the five confirmed storm-related deaths were in Calhoun County.

County Coroner Pat Brown identified them Friday as Joe Wayne Harris, 74; Barbara Harris, 69; Ebonique Harris, 28; Emily Myra Wilborn, 72; and James William Geno, 72, Al.com reported.

“For those families, it will never be the same,” Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said at briefing Thursday evening.

Latasha Harris-Ramos told WBRC that her mother, father and sister all died when the tornado struck their home. Latasha, who lives in Virginia, tried reaching her family, and then her brother called and told her that her sister had died and they couldn’t find her parents. She got in the car and drove down immediately.

“I’m in a lot of pain. I’m in shock. I’m numb," she told the station.