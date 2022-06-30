Alabama deputy wounded in shooting dies; suspect arrested

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama deputy sheriff died Thursday, a day after after being shot by a fleeing suspect, authorities said.

Deputy Brad Johnson, 32, was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Michael Jackson said.

“It’s been said that a coward dies a thousand deaths, but a hero but one. Brad Johnson was a hero,” Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade told reporters at a news conference.

Law enforcement officials said Johnson’s family is donating his organs. Wade said Johnson will “continue to save lives.”

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Bibb County. Two deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when the man fired at the deputies, shooting both and critically wounding Johnson, Jackson had said earlier.

Authorities said the other wounded deputy had since been released from a hospital.

The suspect in the shooting, Austin Hall, 26, was captured Thursday morning after he was found hiding inside a tent, Jackson said.

Hall will be charged with two counts of capital murder — one for Johnson's death and another for shooting into a vehicle resulting in a death and one count of attempted murder for the shooting of the other deputy, Jackson said.

It was not immediately known if Hall has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called Johnson a hero.

“Today, all of Alabama grieves the loss of one of our heroes in blue, Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson. At only 32 years old, he served in law enforcement for several years and was engaged to be married," Ivey said in a statement.

