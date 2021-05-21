Alabama city throws 'Tardy Gras' parade as pandemic ebbs

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — With both COVID-19 hospitalizations and vaccinations ebbing, Alabama's port city is putting on a Mardi Gras-style parade that will feel at least a little like the Carnival celebrations that were canceled earlier this year because of the pandemic.

Plastic beads and other trinkets will fly as nearly 30 floats from Mardi Gras groups snake through downtown Mobile on Friday night with high school marching bands, squeals and blaring speakers providing a soundtrack for the party, which coincides with a ship commissioning. Tens of thousands of spectators are expected.

“With so much interest we could have had more if space would allow, but parades can only be so long,” said Judi Gulledge, who is coordinating the event.

It's definitely not a Mardi Gras parade: Those can only be held during Mardi Gras, the period before Lent. But it will feel a lot like one, which is a big part of the goal after months of lockdowns, illness, deaths and face masks. Call it Tardy Gras, perhaps.