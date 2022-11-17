ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cancels execution of inmate in 1988 murder because of trouble establishing venous access, time concerns.
Alabama cancels execution of inmate in 1988 murder because of trouble establishing venous access, time concerns
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.
Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other "edged weapon," police disclosed Tuesday.
The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school's football team, the school's president said.
Police are describing the attack as an "unprovoked" and "heinous act." The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was shot and killed by a security guard who confronted him.
Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”
Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle and five were critically injured.
Midterm updates: Kelly's win pulls Dems within 1 of Senate control; Cortez Masto closes gap in Nevada; House up for grabs
Here's the latest from the 2022 midterm elections as votes continue to be counted into the weekend.
The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program.
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House. He may have to stave off a long list of potential challengers. Watch live and get updates here.