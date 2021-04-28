Al Schmitt, Grammy winning engineer and producer, dead at 91

Brian Wilson, whose album of Gershwin songs was remixed by Schmitt, was among those Wednesday offering tributes, tweeting “Al was an industry giant and a great engineer who worked with some of the greatest artists ever, and I’m honored to have worked with him on my Gershwin album.” Michael Bublé, Journey's Steve Perry and Michael Bolton also praised him.

Schmitt's other credits included Sinatra’s final studio recordings, “Duets” and “Duets II,” and Charles’ final album, “Genius Loves Company,” which won Grammys in 2003 for best album and for best record, the Charles-Norah Jones duet “Here We Go Again.” Years earlier, he engineered the duet album “Ray Charles and Betty Carter,” a personal favorite despite Charles’ struggles with heroin addiction.

“At that point, Ray was having a major drug problem,” he told Billboard in 2018. “So every time (there was) a 10-minute break, they would take him off into the bathroom, and God knows what happened, what went on. It was sad to see that, but when he opened his mouth and sang, and (with) Betty, I mean, I got goosebumps. It was just unbelievable.”

Schmitt was married twice, and had five children, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.