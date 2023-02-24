Unloved during the pandemic as their businesses were incapacitated almost overnight, airlines that cut back to survive the crisis are now blowing through profit forecasts and luring back investors.

Virgin Australia, so financially frail when COVID-19 hit in 2020 that it folded in weeks, underwent a remarkable transformation under new owner Bain Capital. Free of much of its debt and with a scaled down fleet, the airline is making money for the first time in years.

The International Civil Aviation Organization expects passenger demand to recover to pre-COVID levels on most routes this quarter and then to about 3% higher than 2019 levels by year-end.

A Bloomberg gauge of 29 airlines from around the world climbed almost 30% since the end of September.

The reopening of China, the largest outbound travel market before the pandemic, should drive a fresh traffic rebound in and out of favored destinations like the U.S., Japan and Singapore. In Hong Kong, hammered by China’s shutdown, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. will this year make its first profit since 2019, according to analyst forecasts.

It’s an extraordinary turnaround for an industry that suffered losses approaching $200 billion over the past three years. Tens of thousands of pilots, flight crew, ground workers and back-office staff lost their jobs, while facilities in Californian and central Australian deserts filled up with unwanted aircraft.

Carriers will generate profits of $4.7 billion in 2023, according to the International Air Transport Association. While that’s a fraction of the $26.4 billion airlines made in 2019, key financial ratios indicate the industry is on its soundest footing in years.

The ability to repay debt using earnings, for example, is back to pre-pandemic levels and will strengthen through 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The rejuvenation hasn’t been uniform. Norway’s Flyr AS this month filed for bankruptcy less than two years after starting flying. Days earlier, British low-cost carrier Flybe ceased operations after collapsing.

The failures are more closely aligned with Warren Buffett’s assessment of the industry more than a decade ago.

“The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money,” the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman wrote in an annual investor letter. “Think airlines.”

What’s different now is the huge gulf between limited available seats on aircraft and the public’s strong appetite for travel, which is allowing airlines to supercharge fares.

“The supply-demand dynamics are as different than they’ve ever been in my career,” United Airlines Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said on an earnings call last month. “Every data point keeps demonstrating it over and over again. I think margins across the board are going to be higher.”

Reporting record fourth-quarter revenue last month, American Airlines Group Inc. CEO Robert Isom said navigating the pandemic made the carrier more efficient — its fleet is simpler and the network focuses on the most profitable flights.

“This is our best-ever post-holiday booking period,” he said. “We expect the strong demand environment to continue in 2023.”

The demand surge coincides with constrained labor supply. For many passengers, that translated into long lines at understaffed check-in counters or lengthy waits at baggage carousels. For investors, it means some of the airlines they own are generating more than twice as much revenue per worker than they were two years ago.

Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, returned to profit in the quarter through December and sees no end to its lucrative run.

“We will deliver record profits in the current financial year and we would expect to continue to grow profitably into next year and beyond,” said Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan.

