Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of major winter storm expected to impact millions. Here's what to know.

Key US airlines have issued travel waivers ahead of what's forecast to be a brutal "bomb cyclone" of wintry weather in the Midwest and other regions later this week.
The important aviation hub of Chicago is
forecast to be one of the cities hit the hardest, with the National Weather Service warning of the potential for a blizzard.
By Tuesday morning, United Airlines, headquartered in Chicago, was offering four separate winter weather waivers: One in the Midwest, one for Texas, one for the East Coast and another for Central and Northwest US.
Other major US carriers, including American and Southwest, had also issued a variety of weather-related waivers. See details below.
United Airlines waivers
Change fees and fare differences on United will be waived for modified bookings within the originally ticketed cabin and between the same cities within short rebooking windows this month.
The Chicago weather forecast is showing a significant amount of snow this week, and those using air travel are scrambling to change their plans.
United Midwest waivers: This is for passengers who purchased a ticket with United by this past Saturday, December 17, for travel between December 21 and December 25.
Almost 30 airports come under the Midwest waiver, including Chicago O'Hare, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis and St. Louis.
Find more details on each regional waiver on United's website. United Texas waivers: This is for people who purchased a ticket by December 18.
The waiver is for travel that was booked from December 22 to December 25. More than a dozen airports come under the waiver, including Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, El Paso and Houston.
United East Coast waivers: This is for passengers who purchased a ticket with United by December 18, for travel between December 22 and December 25.
About 50 airports come under this waiver, including Boston, Charlotte, Cleveland, Nashville, all the major New York City airports, Philadelphia, Toronto (Canada) and Washington, DC.
United Central and Northwest waivers: This is for passengers who purchased a ticket with United by this past Sunday, December 18, for travel between December 20 and December 23. About 50 airports come under this waiver.
A TSA worker checks the identification of an airline passenger at O'Hare International airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
What other airlines are doing Here's what the other large US airlines had issued by Tuesday morning:
•
American Airlines, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, has also issued a waiver for travel in, out or through almost 30 airports in the Midwest as well as another waiver for approximately 30 destinations in the Northeast. More details on American's website.
•
Southwest Airlines, headquartered in Dallas, issued a "Rocky Mountain and Midwest Winter Weather" waiver as well as a waiver for more than a dozen Northeast destinations. Click here for more on Southwest's waivers.
•
JetBlue, the discount carrier based in Queens, New York, issued a "Midwest Winter Weather Fee Waiver" for people changing flights in or out of four airports -- Chicago (ORD); Kansas City (MCI); Milwaukee (MKE); and Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP). Click here for more on JetBlue's waiver.
• As of Tuesday morning,
Delta Air Lines, based in Atlanta, issued a travel advisory and waiver information for two airports in the Northwest: Portland (PDX) and Seattle (SEA). Tickets must have been purchased on or before December 18 for travel on December 20-22. Click here for Delta's travel advisory page.
• As of Tuesday morning,
Alaska Airlines, headquartered in the Seattle metro area, had issued a winter weather waiver only for flights to and from Seattle because of heavy snow. Tickets needed to have been purchased on or before December 18 for travel on December 20. Click here for more on Alaska Airlines.
•
Spirit Airlines, the discount carrier headquartered in Miramar, Florida, issued a waiver for a half dozen Midwest airports for travel between December 21 and December 23. Details on Spirit's website.
The airlines with the most delays
When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air travel is a waiting game, especially if you fly with airlines or out of airports where delays are as commonplace as cramped onboard legroom and crying babies.
Stacker went through data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) to determine the percentage of delayed flights among all airlines. We looked at the most recent data available—reported by the airlines to the BTS from December 2020 to December 2021—and defined “delayed” as a flight that arrived at its destination at least 15 minutes after its scheduled arrival time. If two airlines had the same percentage of on-time flights, they share the same ranking. We also identified the most troublesome airport—the one with at least 100 flights during the reporting period and the highest percentage of delayed flights—for each airline.
Both mainline carriers and branded codeshare partners (airlines that
only staff, maintain, and operate planes) were considered. You might wonder why Orlando and Aguadilla (Puerto Rico) are the only airports with the worst record for delays for two airlines each on our list. You may also like: History of the supermarket industry in America
People Image Studio // Shutterstock
#16. Endeavor Air Inc.
- On-time flights: 91%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Orlando, FL: Orlando International
Delta-owned
Endeavor Air, which operates Delta Connection planes, may be under the radar; but it boasts the distinction of having fewer delayed flights than any U.S. carrier on our list.
Its excellent on-time status is probably due to the fact that it operates mainly from regional airports, which are subject to fewer delays due to lighter air traffic. But it also operates out of major airports, including hubs in New York City, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Detroit, and Cincinnati—and super-busy Orlando. Its 192 regional jets service 140 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean with 900 daily flights.
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
#16. Hawaiian Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 91%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Orlando, FL: Orlando International
Because so many
Hawaiian Airlines flights go to the 50th state, where weather delays are relatively rare, its on-time record is exemplary. Hawaiian, in fact, routinely tops on-time performance lists and receives the fewest complaints about cancellations, overbooking, and baggage-handling problems.
With the continual expansion of its routes since its launch in 1941, it now flies throughout the Pacific and the continental U.S.-—even to Orlando, where Hawaiian Airlines passengers endure the most delays. Orlando has the
second-worst on-time percentage (24%) of all major U.S. airports because it’s America’s leading family travel destination (i.e. home to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort).
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
#15. Delta Air Lines Inc.
- On-time flights: 88%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Kahului, HI: Kahului Airport
Delta is the only airline in the top eight on our list that ranks among the five largest U.S. airlines: second in passengers carried and miles flown, third in fleet size, and fifth in the number of routes and destinations. Infrequent delays represent one reason why Fodor’s ranks it as the #1 U.S. airline. Its flights to Kahului (Maui), where airport expansion has been debated for decades, are delayed most often.
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#13. Horizon Air
- On-time flights: 87%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Dallas, TX: Dallas Love Field
Horizon,
Alaska Airlines’ regional carrier, serves dozens of destinations in the Western U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with Milwaukee the only destination east of the Mississippi. The light air traffic in Western outposts such as Wichita, Kansas; Walla Walla, Washington; and Dillingham, Alaska keep it on time almost all the time; only two of the 10 U.S. airports with the worst on-time stats are in the West. Horizon also flies to a handful of major Western cities, which does drag those stats down. Its hubs are Seattle, where it started out as a small regional carrier, and Portland, Oregon, while Dallas is the city where you’re most likely to be delayed on a Horizon flight.
aviation-images.com // Getty Images
#13. Republic Airways
- On-time flights: 87%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Lansing, MI: Capital Region International
You know how some wineries produce wines from grapes purchased from growers in the next county—but the growers don’t get any credit when awards are handed out? You haven’t heard of
Republic Airways.
The airline operates regional flights on behalf of United Express, American Eagle, and Delta Connection. Republic gets credit for its solid on-time percentage, even though the airline benefit from flying in and out of quiet airports like Bangor, Maine, and Lansing, Michigan—where snow and ice on the runways contribute to the frequency of delays.
DANIEL SLIM // Getty Images
#12. PSA Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 86%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Traverse City, MI: Cherry Capital
PSA operated for a few years in the 1990s as an independent airline but now operates planes exclusively on American Eagle regional routes. Almost all of its nearly 100 destinations are small cities in the eastern half of the U.S. This focus on small cities like Traverse City, Michigan—where winter weather delays make it the airline’s most problematic airport—generally keep delays to a minimum.
Donaldson Collection // Getty Images
#10. Envoy Air
- On-time flights: 85%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Burlington, VT: Burlington International
Envoy, like PSA, is an airline you’ve never heard of because they “only” staff, maintain, and operate American Eagle planes, while American Airlines handles the sales, marketing, and scheduling of flights.
Also like PSA, Envoy flies primarily to smaller cities—more than 150 destinations throughout North and South America, making it American Airlines’ busiest regional partner. The snows of Burlington, Vermont, can be blamed for Envoy's mediocre on-time percentage there.
LJ Jones // Getty Images
#10. SkyWest Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 85%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Panama City, FL: Northwest Florida Beaches International
Because it serves so many masters—operating flights for American, Alaska, United, and Delta—
SkyWest is the busiest regional airline in the U.S. The airline delayed more than 1,300 flights in October 2021 due to a server outage.
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
#9. Alaska Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 84%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Adak Island, AK: Adak
Alaska is nearly triple the size of Texas, leading many Alaskans to treat flying like most of us treat driving—although blizzards and icy runways can make flying there a challenge.
It’s safe to say that if an airline can make it in Alaska, it can make it anywhere; and
Alaska Airlines has indeed “made it” as a major carrier throughout Canada, Mexico, and most of the other 49 states. Among major airlines, only Delta has a lower percentage of delayed flights. True to its roots, Alaska still flies to tiny Adak Island (pop. 326), where frequent delays can be attributed to the Aleutian island’s fierce winds and 173 annual days of fog.
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#7. American Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 83%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Lubbock, TX: Lubbock Preston Smith International
No U.S. airline transports more passengers than
American. Its on-time performance is not bad, though rivals Delta and Alaska do better. Besides 230 U.S. destinations, the behemoth flies to 121 foreign destinations in 62 countries on every continent except Africa. A recent $42 million renovation of Lubbock Airport may help end its status as the worst destination in the U.S. for delays.
Sorbis // Shutterstock
#7. United Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 83%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Aguadilla, PR: Rafael Hernandez
United paid a record $1.9 million fine last year for subjecting the passengers of 25 flights between 2015 and 2021 to lengthy tarmac delays. And it hasn’t exactly improved over the years, slipping from an 85% on-time record (third-best among major U.S. airlines) in 2010 to 83.75% (only seventh-best) in 2020. Delays in the not-so-friendly United skies are most common in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, because it’s a popular beach getaway city with only one departure gate and a 1930s runway due to be replaced.
Thiago B Trevisan // Shutterstock
#6. Mesa Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 81%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Montgomery, AL: Montgomery Regional
Mesa is a midsized airline that operates jets for American Eagle and United Express. It became America’s first regional airline to exclusively fly large jets in 2010, with most flights transporting passengers from small airports to six U.S. hub cities (Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Washington D.C.). If you’re itching to leave Alabama, though, you might need to cool your heels for a while as flight delays leaving Birmingham are common.
SOPA Images // Getty Images
#5. Spirit Airlines
- On-time flights: 80%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Aguadilla, PR: Rafael Hernandez
If
Spirit played on a Little League team, it would be awarded the “most improved” trophy. In 2017, it was dead last (68%) among major U.S. airlines for on-time arrivals. Moving up to fifth-worst ain’t bad, though it’s still in the bottom half on our list. It’s America’s largest ultra-low-cost airline and is expected to merge this year with Frontier in a $6.6 billion deal.
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#3. Southwest Airlines Co.
- On-time flights: 79%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Chicago, IL: Chicago O'Hare International
Southwest endeared itself to many loyal passengers with its flexible ticketing policy and free checked bags, but its propensity for delays nearly eclipses those benefits. And it does no worse anywhere in the world than at famously frustrating Chicago O’Hare, where delays are something of a regular occurrence due to snow, severe rain, staffing shortages, and simply too many flights on any given day.
Eliyahu Yosef Parypa // Shutterstock
#3. Frontier Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 79%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Newark, NJ: Newark Liberty International
There’s one list that Frontier tops by a wide margin, but you won’t see it in any of the airline’s ads. It was
#1 by far in the number of complaints per passenger between July 2020 and September 2021. Those complaints weren’t only about delays, but its on-time record is far from stellar, as you can see by its position in this ranking. Worst-case scenario: Your flight is delayed for hours while you’re stuck in Newark—the U.S. airport with the worst record for delays.
Angel DiBilio // Shutterstock
#2. JetBlue Airways
- On-time flights: 75%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Ontario, CA: Ontario International
Maybe there’s a reason for the name. Too many
JetBlue passengers sing the “Jet Blues” while waiting, sometimes for hours, at their boarding gates. The budget airline flies to more than 100 destinations throughout the Americas (as well as London). Its on-time record is hurt by flying mostly to major cities with high air-traffic volume, but so do most of the major airlines that have better on-time stats, which led the Wall Street Journal to declare JetBlue the worst airline in the U.S.
Leonard Zhukovsky // Shutterstock
#1. Allegiant Air
- On-time flights: 73%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Myrtle Beach, SC: Myrtle Beach International
If a baseball team wins 73% of its games, it’s World Series-worthy. But if an airline is only on time 73% of the time, it’s … well, it’s Allegiant, which has a well-deserved reputation for delays and other problems (including an abysmal safety record
revealed in a “60 Minutes” segment). In its defense, it’s an ultra-low-cost airline, so you’re essentially paying for the strong possibility that your flight won’t leave on time. On the bright side, if you’re in Myrtle Beach, where delays are most common, you might have time to hit the sand for some extra tanning.
Eudaimonic Traveler // Shutterstock
When you've already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air travel is a waiting game, especially if you fly with airlines or out of airports where delays are as commonplace as cramped onboard legroom and crying babies.
Stacker went through data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) to determine the percentage of delayed flights among all airlines. We looked at the most recent data available—reported by the airlines to the BTS from June 2021 to June 2022—and defined "delayed" as a flight that arrived at its destination at least 15 minutes after its scheduled arrival time. If two airlines had the same percentage of on-time flights, they share the same ranking. We also identified the most troublesome airport—the one with at least 100 flights during the reporting period and the highest percentage of delayed flights—for each airline.
Both mainline carriers and branded codeshare partners (airlines that
only staff, maintain, and operate planes) were considered.
With the Labor Day weekend now upon us, fears over flight delays and cancellations threaten to cast a pall over what is otherwise a very popular air travel weekend. The U.S. Department of Transportation seems quite aware of such concerns and has established a
Customer Service Dashboard to empower airline customers with information about what each respective airline will provide in the event of a flight disruption. This dashboard reflects very recent changes to most airlines' policies regarding customer service plans for flights that are delayed or canceled because of the airline itself and is actively being monitored by the USDOT from a directive by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.
While delays may yet be a necessary evil of air travel, the following may give you an idea of which airlines you can depend on for your holiday weekend plans and beyond.
MiniStocker // Shutterstock
#17. Endeavor Air Inc.
- On-time flights: 87.8%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Dallas/Fort Worth, TX: Dallas Fort Worth International
Delta-owned Endeavor Air, which operates Delta Connection planes, may be under the radar. Still, it boasts the distinction of having fewer delayed flights than any U.S. carrier on our list.
Its excellent on-time status is probably due to the fact that it operates mainly from regional airports, which are subject to fewer delays due to lighter air traffic. But it also operates out of major airports, including hubs in New York City, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Detroit, and Cincinnati—and super-busy Orlando. Its 183 regional jets service 140 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean with 900 daily flights.
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
#16. Hawaiian Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 86.8%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Austin, TX: Austin-Bergstrom International
Because so many Hawaiian Airlines flights go to the 50th state, where weather delays are relatively rare, its on-time record is above average. Hawaiian, in fact, routinely tops on-time performance lists and receives the fewest complaints about cancellations, overbooking, and baggage-handling problems.
With the continual expansion of its routes since its launch in 1941, it now flies throughout the Pacific and the continental U.S.—even to Austin, where Hawaiian Airlines passengers endure the most delays.
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
#15. Delta Air Lines Inc.
- On-time flights: 85.4%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Burlington, VT: Burlington International
Delta is the only airline in the top eight on our list that ranks among the five largest U.S. airlines: second in passengers carried and miles flown, third in fleet size, and fifth in the number of routes and destinations. Infrequent delays represent one reason why Fodor ranks it as the #1 U.S. airline. Its flights to Burlington, VT are delayed most often.
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#14. Horizon Air
- On-time flights: 84.3%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Salt Lake City, UT: Salt Lake City International
Horizon, Alaska Airlines' regional carrier, serves dozens of destinations in the western U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with Milwaukee the only destination east of the Mississippi. The light air traffic in western outposts, such as Wichita, Kansas; Walla Walla, Washington; and Dillingham, Alaska, keep it on time most of the time. Horizon also flies to a handful of major western cities, which drags its stats down. Its hubs are Seattle, where it started out as a small regional carrier, and Portland, Oregon, while Salt Lake City is where you're most likely to be delayed on a Horizon flight.
aviation-images.com // Getty Images
#13. Envoy Air
- On-time flights: 84.1%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Manchester, NH: Manchester-Boston Regional
Envoy is an airline you've likely never heard of because they "only" staff, maintain, and operate American Eagle planes, while American Airlines handles the sales, marketing, and scheduling of flights.
Envoy flies primarily to smaller cities—more than 150 destinations throughout North and South America, making it American Airlines' busiest regional partner. The snows of Manchester, NH, can be blamed for Envoy's mediocre on-time percentage there.
LJ Jones // Getty Images
#12. SkyWest Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 82.3%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Panama City, FL: Northwest Florida Beaches International
Because it serves so many masters—operating flights for American, Alaska, United, and Delta—SkyWest is the busiest regional airline in the U.S. The
airline delayed more than 1,300 flights in October 2021 due to a server outage.
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
#11. PSA Airlines Inc. (tie)
- On-time flights: 81.7%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Albany, NY: Albany International
PSA operated for a few years in the 1990s as an independent airline but now operates planes exclusively on American Eagle regional routes. Almost all of its nearly 100 destinations are small cities in the eastern half of the U.S. This focus on smaller cities like Albany, NY—where winter weather delays make it the airline's most problematic airport—generally keeps delays to a minimum.
Donaldson Collection // Getty Images
#11. Republic Airways (tie)
- On-time flights: 81.7%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Lansing, MI: Capital Region International
You know how some wineries produce wines from grapes purchased from growers in the next county—but the growers don't get any credit when awards are handed out? You likely haven't heard of Republic Airways.
The airline operates regional flights on behalf of United Express, American Eagle, and Delta Connection. Republic gets credit for its reasonable on-time percentage, even though the airline benefit from flying in and out of quiet airports like Bangor, Maine, and Lansing, Michigan—where snow and ice on the runways contribute to the frequency of delays.
DANIEL SLIM // Getty Images
#9. Alaska Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 80.5%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Dallas, TX: Dallas Love Field
Alaska is nearly triple the size of Texas, leading many Alaskans to treat flying like most of us treat driving—although blizzards and icy runways can make flying there a challenge.
It's safe to say that if an airline can make it in Alaska, it can make it anywhere, and Alaska Airlines has indeed "made it" as a major carrier throughout Canada, Mexico, and most of the other 49 states. True to its roots, Alaska still flies to tiny Adak Island (pop. 326), where frequent delays can be attributed to the Aleutian island's fierce winds and 173 annual days of fog.
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#8. American Airlines Inc. (tie)
- On-time flights: 80.1%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Augusta, GA: Augusta Regional at Bush Field
No U.S. airline transports more passengers than American. Its on-time performance isn't terrible, but it's lower than many other major carriers. Besides 230 U.S. destinations, the behemoth flies to 121 foreign destinations in 62 countries on every continent except Africa.
Sorbis // Shutterstock
#8. United Airlines Inc. (tie)
- On-time flights: 80.1%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Aguadilla, PR: Rafael Hernandez
United paid a record $1.9 million fine last year for subjecting the passengers of 25 flights between 2015 and 2021 to
lengthy tarmac delays. It slipped from an 85% on-time record (third-best among major U.S. airlines) in 2010 to just 75% in 2019 before rallying to its current 80.1%. Delays in the not-so-friendly United skies are most common in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico because it's a popular beach getaway city with only one departure gate and a 1930s runway due to be replaced.
Thiago B Trevisan // Shutterstock
#6. Mesa Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 79.1%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Key West, FL: Key West International
Mesa is a midsized airline that operates jets for American Eagle and United Express. It became America's first regional airline to exclusively fly large jets in 2010, with most flights transporting passengers from small airports to six U.S. hub cities: Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Washington D.C. If you're itching to leave Florida, though, you might need to cool your heels for a while as flight delays leaving Key West are common.
SOPA Images // Getty Images
#5. Spirit Airlines
- On-time flights: 75.5%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Aguadilla, PR: Rafael Hernandez
If Spirit played on a Little League team, it would be awarded the "most improved" trophy. In 2017, it was dead last (68%) among major U.S. airlines for on-time arrivals. Moving up to fifth-worst on our list isn't bad, but there is still room for improvement. Spirit is America's largest ultra-low-cost airline. While its expected merger with Frontier went
belly up, it now remains in talks to absorb JetBlue.
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#4. Southwest Airlines Co.
- On-time flights: 74.9%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Chicago, IL: Chicago O'Hare International
Southwest endeared itself to many loyal passengers with its flexible ticketing policy and free checked bags, but its propensity for delays nearly eclipses those benefits. And it does no worse anywhere in the world than at famously frustrating Chicago O'Hare, where delays are something of a regular occurrence due to snow, severe rain, staffing shortages, and simply too many flights on any given day.
Eliyahu Yosef Parypa // Shutterstock
#3. Frontier Airlines Inc.
- On-time flights: 71.5%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Fort Lauderdale, FL: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
There's one list that Frontier tops by a wide margin, but you won't see it in any of the airline's ads. It was
#1 by far in the number of complaints per passenger between July 2020 and September 2021. Those complaints weren't only about delays, but its on-time record is far from stellar, as you can see by its position in this ranking. Worst-case scenario: Your flight is delayed for hours while you're stuck in Fort Lauderdale—the U.S. airport with the third-worst record for delays.
Angel DiBilio // Shutterstock
#2. JetBlue Airways
- On-time flights: 69.4%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Newark, NJ: Newark Liberty International
Maybe there's a reason for the name. Too many JetBlue passengers sing the "Jet Blues" while waiting, sometimes for hours, at their boarding gates. The budget airline flies to more than 100 destinations throughout the Americas (as well as to London). Its on-time record is hurt by flying mostly to major cities with high air-traffic volume, but most of the major airlines do, too—and they have better on-time stats, which led the
Wall Street Journal to declare JetBlue the worst airline in the U.S.
Leonard Zhukovsky // Shutterstock
#1. Allegiant Air
- On-time flights: 66%
- Airport with the most delayed flights: Punta Gorda, FL: Punta Gorda Airport
If a baseball team wins 66% of its games, it's likely post-season-worthy. But if an airline is only on time 66% of the time, it's … well, it's Allegiant, which has a well-deserved reputation for delays and other problems (including a questionable safety record as
revealed in a "60 Minutes" segment). In its defense, it's an ultra-low-cost airline, so you're essentially paying for the strong possibility that your flight won't leave on time. On the bright side, if you're in Punta Gorda, where delays are most common, you might have time to hit the sand for some extra tanning.
Eudaimonic Traveler // Shutterstock
