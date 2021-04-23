Air Force One subcontractor laying off 223 after losing job

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Boeing subcontractor working on the new Air Force One aircraft until getting the boot announced Friday that it was cutting 223 jobs.

In a statement, GDC Technics CEO Brad Foreman said the job cuts are the direct result of Boeing firing the company.

In a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission, GDC said it anticipated most operations at its Fort Worth headquarters would cease. It also would close its San Antonio facility where the Air Force One work was done.

There was no immediate comment Friday from Chicago-based Boeing.

Boeing had sued GDC, accusing it of running into financial problems and missing deadlines, causing millions in damages to Boeing and jeopardizing work critically important to the U.S. Air Force and the president.