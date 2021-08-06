Aide who says Cuomo groped her files criminal complaint

According to the woman, Cuomo pulled her in for a hug as she prepared to leave the governor’s office at the mansion. Told that “you’re going to get us in trouble,” Cuomo replied, “I don’t care,” and slammed the door shut. He slid his hand up her blouse, and grabbed her breast over her bra, according to the report.

“I have to tell you, it was — at the moment, I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra,” she told investigators.

She pulled away from Cuomo and said, “You’re crazy.”

Cuomo has adamantly denied touching her breasts, saying “I would have to lose my mind to do such a thing.”

Records confirm that the woman was at the mansion for several hours on Nov. 16 and had at least one interaction with the governor, but Glavin said she also sent emails to staff while she was in the building that didn't mention that anything upsetting had happened.

Mariann Wang, the attorney for two other accusers, said the governor's lawyers are ignoring any fear the employees had of being punished by Cuomo if they complained.