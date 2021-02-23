Ahmaud Arbery's death sparked some policy change, but one year later his family still awaits justice

Wanda Cooper-Jones never imagined having to live life without her son Ahmaud Arbery.

But in the year since he was killed, that is her reality. She now spends her days thinking about him, visiting his gravestone, reflecting on her "baby boy," and recounting the moment she received the call that the 25-year-old was dead.

Cooper-Jones said it gets frustrating waiting for justice. The men charged in Arbery's murder still have no trial date. However, she remains confident they will be convicted.

"It gives me a little push that I have to remain strong and keep my mind in good sanity," Cooper-Jones said. "I want to be around when justice is served."

Today marks one year since Arbery died after being chased and shot by Gregory and Travis McMichael as he jogged through a coastal Georgia neighborhood.

The McMichaels are facing murder charges and remain in jail without bond. William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded cell phone video of Arbery's death, was also charged and is being held without bond.