 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Agents seize 44 pounds of cereal covered in cocaine in Ohio
0 comments
spotlight AP

Agents seize 44 pounds of cereal covered in cocaine in Ohio

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents seized a shipment of cereal from South America that was covered in cocaine instead of sugar.

On Feb. 13 CBP officers in Cincinnati, Ohio, intercepted the package containing about 44 pounds of cocaine-coated corn flakes, according to a news release.

While working on incoming freight from Peru, a CPD narcotic detector dog named Bico flagged the cereal shipment going to a private residence in Hong Kong. Upon further inspection, officers found and tested white powder on the cereal that was positive for cocaine.

Cocaine corn flakes

Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati intercepted smuggled narcotics in a shipment of cereal originating from South America.

"The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public," Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said.

On a typical day in fiscal year 2020, CBP said it seized 3,677 pounds of drugs at ports of entry across the nation.

Drug traffickers have long used creative methods to try to ship cocaine.

In July, for example, police in Italy discovered cocaine stuffed inside individually hollowed-out coffee beans, after opening a parcel addressed to a fictional Mafia boss from a Hollywood movie.

More of this week's weirdest news:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 21 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News