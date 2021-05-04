Agency: Oxygen injectors pass 2nd test in Georgia harbor

“We remain skeptical about a plan to use these mechanical devices in perpetuity without a guaranteed source of funding to effectively solve this problem over such a large segment of the river,” DeScherer said in an emailed statement.

When the Army Corps previously reported a successful first round of testing in 2019, DeScherer expressed similar doubts. Still, environmental groups chose not to resume a court fight over the project.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which as also a party to the 2013 legal settlement, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The Army Corps said its second round of tests found two oxygen-injection stations on the river pumped an average of 40,000 pounds (roughly 18,000 kilograms) of oxygen into the river daily from late July through late September. It concluded the oxygen mixed well throughout the water column.

The injectors will run each year during the hottest months of the year from June through September, when oxygen levels in the river tend to be lowest.

The agency says next year it should finish deepening the 27-mile (43-kilometer) shipping channel that links the Savannah port to the Atlantic Ocean.

