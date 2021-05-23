Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ

“Phil played great,” Koepka said. “It's pretty cool to see, but a bit disappointed in myself.”

Mickelson finished at 6-under 282

The victory came one week after Mickelson accepted a special exemption into the U.S. Open because at No. 115 in the world and winless the last two years, he no longer was exempt from qualifying. He had not finished in the top 20 in his last 17 tournaments over nearly nine months. He worried that he was no longer able to keep his focus over 18 holes.

And then he beat the strongest field of the year — 99 of the top 100 players — and made it look easy.

The PGA Championship had the largest and loudest crowd since the return from the COVID-19 pandemic -- the PGA of America said it limited tickets to 10,000, and it seemed like twice that many -- and it clear what they wanted to see.

The opening hour made it seem as though the final day could belong to anyone. The wind finished its switch to the opposite direction from the opening rounds, and while there was low scoring early, Mickelson and Koepka traded brilliance and blunder.