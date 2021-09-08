Against a stunning river sunset, Proenza Schouler returns

NEW YORK (AP) — Sailboats wafted by on the Hudson River and the setting sun sparkled on the water as Proenza Schouler celebrated a return to in-person fashion shows against the spectacular setting of New York’s buzziest waterfront locale, Little Island.

Designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough were so delighted with Wednesday's show, held in perfect late summer weather, that they shared a high-five and a kiss as they ran out for their bow in the new park’s amphitheater facing the water — surely one of the city’s premier views.

The show, which featured an appearance by vice presidential stepdaughter Ella Emhoff — who also appeared in the label's digital February show — was timed precisely to the sunset at 7:15 p.m. That gave the designers a dramatic darkening sky as they presented a collection meant to celebrate a return not only to city life but to the ideas of travel and adventure.

“We wanted to capture this newfound freedom that we have, still slightly fragile at times,” McCollough said in a backstage interview after the show.

Hernandez noted that the two designers had developed the idea during their own travels, which began in April after nearly a year in lockdown. They visited islands both in Hawaii and in the Mediterranean, he said.