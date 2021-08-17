After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly

Kelly had rules barring partners leaving their room to eat to go to the bathroom without receiving his permission and from looking at other men. He told them how they should dress, and required them to call him “Daddy."

The breadth of the latest investigation also brings a new twist that sets it apart from other signature #MeToo era cases like those of Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein: Prosecutors say there will be new evidence about at least two underage “John Doe” victims.

The documents say Kelly also groomed two teenage boys, including a 17-year-old he met at a local McDonalds in late 2016.

“Thereafter, Kelly invited John Doe #1 into his studio under the guise of helping and mentoring John Doe #1 with his musical aspirations,” the papers say. “Kelly also asked John Doe #1 what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business and clarified that he wanted John Doe #1 to engage in sexual contact with Kelly.”

Kelly developed a sexual relationship with another boy he met as a teen, the papers say. He later paid for the victim to have sex with some of his girlfriends, sometimes filming the encounters, they say.

“I believe some of what’s going to come out will shock people,” DeRogatis said.

