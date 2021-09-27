After 'Verzuz' series success, Timbaland creates Beatclub

On Monday, Justin Timberlake announced to The Associated Press that he’s joining Beatclub as well. The singer said he’s currently working with Timbaland and Beatclub on his upcoming record.

“When Tim told me about Beatclub, the concept behind it, I thought what a great, brilliant idea,” said Timberlake, who has won three Grammys with Timbaland for “Sexy Back,” “LoveStoned/I Think She Knows” and “Pusher Lover Girl.” The duo collaborated on five of Timberlake’s studio albums.

Timberlake said in a video first released to the AP that the platform could be an avenue for creatives to connect, communicate and share music without being in the same room.

“For people to have access to this type of tech and platform where you can share stuff, I find it really inspiring,” he said. “It gets me excited to collaborate with people I’ve never even met. Even the stuff we’re working on right now with my record, it’s all Beatclub. It’s Tim bringing in people who he’s found through this platform and bringing them to me.”

Timbaland predicted Beatclub will be extremely rewarding and educational to members, who can keep all their music rights and revenue, set their own terms for pricing and retain their publishing royalties. The platform won’t take any additional income from subscribers.