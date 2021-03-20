After testy meeting, China says will discuss climate with US

“The U.S. side should not underestimate China’s determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Chinese media after the meeting.

The Biden administration has yet to signal whether it will back away from the hard-line stances taken under President Donald Trump. A senior U.S. official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the private talks and spoke on condition of anonymity, said there were a few areas “in the normal course of our diplomatic engagements where we may be able to explore” but added that there had been no formal agreements on any new discussions.

The Xinhua report did not provide any details on the climate change working group, other than to say both countries were committed to enhancing communication and cooperation in the field.

It also said the the two sides discussed adjusting COVID-19 travel and visa policies and reciprocal arrangements for vaccination of their diplomats.

While the report said both countries agreed to hold talks on consular missions and journalists, it did not mention the previous disputes.

The U.S. ordered the closing of the Chinese consulate in Houston last year, and China responded by closing he U.S. consulate in the city of Chengdu.