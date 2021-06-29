After suit, New Jersey to house inmates based on gender ID

Under terms of the settlement, the woman, identified in court papers as Sonia Doe, will receive $125,000 in damages and $45,000 for attorneys' fees, and won't face any sanctions in connection with an assault that occurred in prison in May 2019.

“When I was forced to live in men’s prisons, I was terrified I wouldn’t make it out alive. Those memories still haunt me,” Doe said in a statement. “Though I still have nightmares about that time, it’s a relief to know that as a result of my experience the NJDOC has adopted substantial policy changes so no person should be subjected to the horrors I survived.”

The New Jersey Department of Corrections didn't immediately return a request for comment.

The change comes at a time when New Jersey is grappling with reports of widespread abuses and systemic failures at its only women's prison, the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton.

Ten prison guards face criminal charges stemming from an alleged assault on inmates, including a transgender woman, in January. Several corrections officers at the prison have pleaded guilty or been convicted of sexual abuse and misconduct in recent years, and last year a Department of Justice report concluded officials failed to take action to prevent rampant abuse at the facility despite being aware of systemic problems.

Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks resigned this month, a day after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said he would close the prison.

