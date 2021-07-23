After little rain, California tourist town runs low on water

Recently, Mendocino businesses like hotels have had trouble meeting their water needs, and water trucks making deliveries are now becoming almost as common as tourists.

Some hotels are charging extra for daily linen replacement and hot tub use, and other businesses are considering portable toilets to conserve water.

Most water had been purchased from Fort Bragg, a town of about 7,300 people whose primary water source is the Noyo River. But as the river's flow has diminished, officials shut off the supply to Mendocino this week to safeguard supplies for its residents.

There’s been talk of shipping in water by barge to deliver to Mendocino and other cities in need on the southern Mendocino Coast, transporting it by railway from the inland city of Willits and trucking it to the coast from Ukiah in wine tankers.

For the foreseeable future, Mendocino is expected to be hauling in ever-greater amounts of water, though exactly where it will come from and how isn't clear.

“From fires to pandemic to drought,” Mendocino County Supervisor Ted Williams said. “I think drought might be the worst.”