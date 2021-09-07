 Skip to main content
After Ida-related deaths of evacuated seniors, Louisiana officials say they'll revoke licenses of 7 nursing homes
AP

After Ida-related deaths of evacuated seniors, Louisiana officials say they'll revoke licenses of 7 nursing homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After Ida-related deaths of evacuated seniors, Louisiana officials say they'll revoke licenses of 7 nursing homes.

