After gov blasts trans athletes, Senate GOP tepid on ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A day after the governor said transgender athletes would “destroy women's sports,” Tennessee's Senate GOP leaders on Thursday offered tepid support for legislation that would ban them from participating in girls' sports.

“I think we need to adequately review the issue in committee and if it's not occurring in Tennessee (we should) probably not address it," Senate Speaker Randy McNally, a Republican from Oak Ridge, told reporters, flanked by the chamber's other top leaders.

The comments add some uncertainty to the bill’s prospects one day after Republican Gov. Bill Lee entered the debate. He said transgender athletes would “destroy women’s sports” and stressed that transgender athletes would put “a glass ceiling back over women that hasn’t been there in some time.”

However, as the legislation is debated inside the GOP-dominant General Assembly, neither Lee nor legislative leaders have revealed how many transgender students are participating in public school sports in Tennessee — sparking criticism from opponents that prioritizing the proposal is offensive when the state continues to be wracked by the COVID-19 pandemic.