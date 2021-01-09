After DOJ warning, NCAA to delay vote on compensation rules

Six states have passed bills and Florida's law is scheduled to go into effect in July.

College sports officials have argued it would be impossible to manage a national organization if different states have different rules. While working on its own solution, the NCAA has also turned to Congress for help in the form of federal legislation that will usurp state laws and provide protection from further legal challenges to its athlete compensation rules.

While both Republicans and Democrats in Washington have already put forth bills, the two sides have different ideas on the best way to proceed. The Republican bills are seen as more NCAA friendly, while the Democrats are looking to make more sweeping changes to college athletics.

No matter what NIL rules the NCAA comes up with, lawmakers likely will have the last word.

And the Supreme Court could ultimately send everyone back to the drawing board.