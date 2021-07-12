Advocates bring fresh food options to ignored neighborhood

Fresh food is also available from the Radix Center, where tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, chard and more grow on a green patch of land that used to be a vacant lot. The ecological sustainability center keeps chickens for eggs, too. They sell their fresh food at a weekly farmers market next door and offer the local food through a farm share program.

Radix sells farm shares for as little as $10 a week and plans to offer additional free shares for a second straight year if funding comes through.

“It’s a blessing,” said Willie Collins, who lives in an apartment tower across the street from the center. “I get eggs from here from Radix and prepared meals from different organizations that donate to the refrigerator.”

None of the complementary programs can entirely make up for the lack of a full-service grocery store — though advocates hope to finally fill that gap later this year.

Advocates recently announced plans to buy an empty building built as a McDonald's on the edge of the neighborhood and convert it into “The South End Grocery” under a public-private partnership.

A space where burger and fries were served would offer fresh produce from local farms, meat and other nutritious food, said Travon Jackson of the non-profit BlueLight Development Group.