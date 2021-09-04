Admirers still urging sainthood for chaplain killed on 9/11

Particularly striking, Sapienza said, was how Judge interacted lovingly with others, whether they were homeless people or wealthy celebrities.

“He met people exactly where they were,” Sapienza said. “The macho group of fire department guys, they kind of claimed him for their own. The Catholic gay community also claimed him, thinking ‘Father Mychal is our guy,’ because he was really able to connect with everybody.”

The turnout of more than 2,000 people at Judge’s funeral proved that point. The mourners included Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as hundreds of firefighters.

Sapienza had joined the Marist Brothers, a Catholic order, and took a pledge of celibacy after years of an active gay social life. But within a few years, he left the church, no longer able to reconcile his faith with a disapproving view of homosexual relations as “intrinsically disordered.”

He remains grateful to Judge for supporting that decision.

“It was really a struggle, and Mychal helped me figure out what was best for me,” Sapienza said. “He was all about how God loves you. No matter what you decide, God is not going to love you any less.”