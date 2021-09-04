Admirers still urging sainthood for chaplain killed on 9/11

"It would be a testimony to Fr. Judge’s legacy if these diverse sectors of society came together to work for the canonization of a man that they all already know is a saint," DeBernardo said via email.

Sal Sapienza, now a Protestant minister in Michigan, was a 20-something wavering Catholic in New York in 1989 when he saw an ad in a gay publication seeking volunteers to do AIDS/HIV outreach. Answering the ad, Sapienza met Judge at St. Francis of Assisi.

Throughout their collaboration, Sapienza marveled at Judge’s faith and generous spirit.

“What is a saint?" Sapienza asked. "Part of it is they inspire us to want to rise higher along our spiritual path, to be the best versions of what God wanted us to be. Mychal was the best example of that.”

Particularly striking, Sapienza said, was how Judge interacted lovingly with others, whether they were homeless people or wealthy celebrities.

“The macho group of fire department guys, they kind of claimed him for their own," Sapienza said. "The Catholic gay community also claimed him, thinking, ‘Father Mychal is our guy,’ because he was really able to connect with everybody.”