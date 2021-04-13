Administrator at Australian university picked to lead URI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A top administrator at an Australian University was named the new president at the University of Rhode Island.

Marc B. Parlange, provost and senior vice president of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, who was born in Rhode Island, was appointed to the post at a trustees meeting on Monday night.

H will succeed David Dooley, who has led the state's flagship university since 2009. He officially takes over Aug. 1.

“He is an accomplished, visionary leader who has focused on student success and experience," trustee Thomas Ryan, chair of the search committee, said in a statement. “During his career, he has advanced global scholarly research, navigated financial challenges, built strong industry partnerships and developed a depth of experience in creating more diverse and inclusive communities, especially for the most historically marginalized members of our society."

Parlange, 58, was born in Providence to parents who emigrated from France and Ireland. He is internationally recognized for his expertise in environmental fluid mechanics and research in hydrology and climate change.