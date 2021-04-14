Admin who didn't report OSU doc's misconduct cedes license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State University student health director has surrendered his medical license after being accused of failing to report several complaints in the mid-1990s about sexual misconduct by Richard Strauss, the university doctor now accused of abusing young men for two decades.

The state medical board citation against former director Ted Grace made him the first person to face potential discipline in relation to Ohio State's failure to stop misconduct by Strauss, who died in 2005. A hearing was scheduled for next week, but Grace permanently surrendered his Ohio license under an agreement that was approved and confirmed but not released Wednesday by the medical board.

Grace had most recently led student health services at Southern Illinois University. He notified officials there last month that he was retiring, university spokesperson Kim Rendfeld said in an email. SIU officials have no concerns about Grace’s performance there, Rendfeld said.

A message seeking comment from Grace was left Wednesday at an phone number listed under his name.

Grace was cited for not reporting complaints and for falsely telling an Ohio State student that there hadn’t been previous complaints about Strauss when that student reported being mistreated by the physician at the student health center in 1995.