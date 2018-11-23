VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Health officials say they've identified two new cases of children infected with adenovirus at a New Jersey pediatric health care facility.
The Voorhees Pediatric Facility near Philadelphia tells WPVI-TV Friday that brings the total number of infected patients to 12. Facility officials say there have been no related deaths and none of the patients are in critical condition.
At least 10 people died earlier this year after an outbreak of a different strain of adenovirus at Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in New Jersey in Haskell, about 100 miles(161 kilometers) away. There have been 28 cases associated with the respiratory virus at the center, where the affected children had severely compromised immune systems. One death was a young adult.
Officials have said there is no wider public health concern.
