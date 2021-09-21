ADB: Asia below pre-pandemic levels as variants slow rebound

But Chinese banks have ample capital reserves and the government is likely to intervene to stem the fallout if it defaults on its debts, he said.

The economists likewise said they do not see significant risk of market meltdowns, or “taper tantrums" in reaction to a tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, the Fed has said it only expects to begin raising current ultra-low interest rates in 2023. And ample stimulus from central banks will help insulate economies as they ease back on such support, he said.

“Normalization will come, but we don't think it's a near-term risk," Abiad said.

A more pressing concern is the slow and uneven pace of vaccine rollouts.

The 46 countries covered in the ADB report had only 27.8% of their populations fully vaccinated by Aug. 31, the report said. Rates vary widely from about 80% in Singapore to less than 10% in Myanmar, Pakistan and Vietnam.

Speeding up the pace of vaccinations is crucial because it can help alter the entire nature of the pandemic, the report said.