Adams, NFL veteran who killed 5, known as quiet, troubled

Phillip Adams was a journeyman NFL player whose career was cut short by injuries, a disappointment that apparently stuck with him during his post-football life.

The 32-year-old Adams fatally shot five people — including a doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren — before later killing himself, authorities in Rock Hill, South Carolina, said Thursday.

“He had an injury his rookie year,” Adams' agent, Scott Casterline, told The Associated Press. “Some teams wrote him off and he had that stigma of a guy who was hurt. His ability was better than a guy who bounced around a lot. All that weighed on him heavily. He had (six) years, a great career, but he felt he had more. It was hard for him to walk away from the game, especially a guy as dedicated as he was.

“We encouraged him to explore all of his disability options and he wouldn’t do it. He would isolate, but that’s who he was, so it wasn’t a big concern. I knew he was hurting and missing football, but he wouldn’t take health tips offered to him. He said he would but he wouldn’t. I felt he was lost without football, somewhat depressed, but he was really hard to follow because he would isolate.”